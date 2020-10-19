Navratri 2020: Falguni Pathak's Songs To Play For A Memorable Dandiya-Garba Night!

Navratri is a 9 day-long festival that is celebrated with dance and music. In the northern part of India, this festival is celebrated with the Ram Leela, while in other states like Gujarat, people perform Dandiya and Garba. Singer Falguni Pathak is known as the Dandiya and Garba Queen for all the right reason. This year due to the pandemic, there are no live shows happening around the city, but if you want to enjoy dancing to the tunes of Falguni Pathak’s songs in the comfort of your home, here’s a full list of her songs to get that Garba vibe on.

Falguni Pathak's songs

Indhana Winva

Indhana Winva is a popular Falguni Pathak song to play during Garba. Released nearly 7 years ago, the song is one of the must-have in your Garba playlist. Falguni Pathak conducts many stage shows during Navratri, and this is one of the most popular songs she sings during her live concerts.

Maine Payal Jo Channkayi

Maine Payal Jo Channkayi is another Falguni Pathak song from her album Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. This song released back in 2000 and won the International Viewer’s Choice Award for MTV India.

Kesariyo Rang

Kesariyo Rang is another popular and special Falguni Pathak song to play during Navratri. This song released in 2012 and is a peppy track to groove on.

Meri Chunnar Udd Udd Jaye

Meri Chunnar Ud Ud Jaye is another Falguni Pathak song you could play during Navratri. This song by Falguin Patak features Ayesha Takia and Falguni Pathak. It is one of the most popular songs of the artist.

O Piya

O Piya is another Falguni Pathak song to add to your Dandiya and Garba playlist. Released in 2001, it is a hit foot-tapping number, which is a must-play during Navratri.

Aiyo Rama

From the album Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, the song Aiyo Rama is also sung by Falguni Pathak. It released in 2000 and features various artists.

Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi

Yaad Piya ki Aane Lagi is another Falguni Pathak song that every 90s kid grew up listening to. Released under the pop genre, it features several artists. This is another popular song to play during Navratri.

Pari Hoon Mein

Originally sung by Suneeta Rao, Pari Hoon Main is another must-play song during Navratri. Falguni Pathak sings a cover of this song in almost all of her stage shows.

Odhni Odhu

Odhni Odhu is another Falguni Pathak's Navratri special songs. The song is from her album Sangat and was originally sung by Falguni Pathak and Rajendra Pathak.

Wadghadi Warsi

Navratri special Dandiya and Garba song Wadghadi Warsi sung by Falguni Pathak is from the album Rangat. This is another popular song Falguni Pathak plays during her stage shows.

