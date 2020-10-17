Neetu Kapoor Finds Son Ranbir Kapoor's Perfect Video To Wish Fans On Navratri | Watch

Navrati 2020 is one of the most anticipated festivals in India. This year the festival starts from October 17 till October 25, where the next day would be celebrated as Dussehra. People worship different forms of goddess Durga on this day which spans for nine days. Recently Bollywood veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared her wishes on social media by posting her son Ranbir Kapoor's video from his film Rockstar. Take a look.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Navratri 2020 to all her fans with son Ranbir Kapoor's video

Neetu Kapoor shared a video of Ranbir from Rockstar, where the actor could be seen singing at a religious gathering in the movie. Ranbir is singing a modernised bhajan in the film. In the movie originally this is Ranbir's struggling part as a singer where Ranbir is working at different platforms until he finally makes it at a bigger project. Neetu perfectly chose the video as the bhajan aptly describes the vibe of Navratri. The song lyrics are on Sherawali Maa, which is one of Goddess Durga avatars. Neetu Kapoor captioned her post stating - "Jai Mata Di".

Her fans were fast to guess that Ranbir Kapoor's video was actually from the movie Rockstar. Her post instantly received a lot of comments and likes from her fans and followers. A while ago, Neetu Kapoor even shared an adorable post for her son Ranbir Kapoor on his 38th birthday. Neetu Kapoor currently resides in Mumbai with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor has been quite active on social media and shares her daily life and routine with her fans and followers. Her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Sahni are the ones who often feature in her posts. Neetu Kapoor also shares some nuggets on life philosophy as is visible in many of her posts. She also shares many throwback pics with her family and her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, who recently passed away after battling cancer. many fans and followers look up to her for her optimism towards life and follow her posts religiously.

