‘Necessity Is The Mother Of Invention!': Adnan Sami On Man Having A Meal Wearing Mask

With the World fighting the battle against Coronavirus, face mask is one of the necessary precautions for safety. People in different countries are inventing variety of masks — even the one that can allow a person to eat.

People will eventually have to get accustomed to wearing masks in public, but when you are dining at a restaurant, you will have to remove your face mask, or not, maybe. Singer Adnan Sami shared a video of an old man having his meal with a face mask that opens and shuts as and when he has to take a bite or sip on his wine. A thread attached to his knife and on the cap that goes through the mask is visible in the video.

A fan reacted to the video and wrote, "That's not necessity, that's stupidity". To this, Sami replied, "No one said it was intelligent!" [sic]

Watch

Reactions

Very creative mind 👍👍🤣🤣🤣 — Rubab Shahi💫 (@Rubabshahi) June 11, 2020

😆 Funny !! — Resh (@reshdev) June 12, 2020

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modelling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, suggest that lockdowns alone will not stop the resurgence of SARS-CoV-2.

Unseen Pic of the Day: Adnan Sami's first Hajj with Baba, Ami & brother; See photo here

The study also shows that even homemade masks with limited effectiveness can dramatically reduce transmission rates if worn by enough people, regardless of whether they show symptoms. "Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of face masks by the public," said lead author Richard Stuttfrom from the University of Cambridge in the UK. "If widespread face mask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and some lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity long before there is a working vaccine," Stuttfrom said.

Viral spread reduced further as more people adopted masks when in public, they said. Hundred per cent mask adoption combined with on/off lockdowns prevented any further disease resurgence for the 18 months required for a possible vaccine, according to the study.

Adnan Sami talks about his child coping with the lockdown, says she 'often gets irritated'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.