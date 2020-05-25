Adnan Sami Talks About His Child Coping With The Lockdown, Says She 'often Gets Irritated'

Adnan Sami recently opened up to a media portal about how his daughter is coping up with the lockdown. He threw light on how this pandemic lockdown has been affecting everyone, especially young children. The singer said to a media portal that while it is important to take care of the elderly, it is of utmost importance to talk about the mental and physical well-being of young children.

Adnan Sami revealed the reason why he is being ‘extra careful and sensitive' towards dealing with his daughter who is only 3 years old. The singer said that like many other kids, Medina too often gets irritated being locked inside for the past two months. He said that nobody really talks about how children are dealing with the lockdown.

Adnan Sami doesn't want his daughter to live in fear and paranoia

Adnan Sami further said that the kids watch videos online and see kids playing outside and wonder why they cannot. He further said that kids have got an abundance of energy and are unable to burn it. The singer also added to his comments that young children are too young to understand the gravity of the pandemic or why the lockdown has been imposed.

Adnan Sami told the portal that whenever his daughter wants to go out, they try to distract her. Moreover, Adnan Sami and his wife make all the efforts to give their daughter life as normal as possible. They don’t want their daughter to feel any kind of deprivation.

Two weeks ago, he had celebrated his daughter’s birthday. From cake to decoration, the singer had celebrated it with a Frozen theme. Check out the picture below.

Adnan Sami also said that the dark times shall pass. However, he does not want the children to have bitter memories about this situation. He does not want the kids to live in fear and paranoia.

What has Adnan Sami been up to during the lockdown?

The singer has been spending time with his family. Adnan Sami has been keeping himself occupied during this break and has been utilising his time writing and composing songs. The singer told a media portal that he has finally gotten the kind of peace that was required for him to connect the thoughts in the creative process. Adnan Sami is credited for many melodious songs. On the work front, he had worked in film 90 ML and had sung Natho Nuvvunte Chalu.

