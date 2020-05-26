Unseen Pic Of The Day: Adnan Sami's First Hajj With Baba, Ami & Brother; See Photo Here

Adnan Sami is a known Indian composer and singer. He was last seen entertaining the audience with a qawwali Bhar Do Jholi Meri in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The singer is also known for voicing his opinion regarding different social issues and things that happen around him. Currently, a major throwback picture of Adnan Sami during his first Hajj with his family is making rounds on the internet.

Adnan Sami's throwback picture

This throwback picture takes us back to the time when Adnan Sami went for his first Hajj. In this throwback picture, he is seen sitting with his family. He is seen as a youngster in the snap, along with his parents, Arshad and Naureeen and another child, who seemed to be his brother, as they took part in the pilgrimage to the Holy Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Fans have been sharing his picture on various fan-pages.

Adnan Sami recently opened up to a media portal about how his daughter is coping up with the lockdown. He threw light on how this pandemic lockdown has been affecting everyone, especially young children. The singer said to a media portal that while it is important to take care of the elderly, it is of utmost importance to talk about the mental and physical well-being of young children.

The singer revealed the reason why he is being ‘extra careful and sensitive' towards dealing with his daughter who is only 3 years old. He said that like many other kids, Medina too often gets irritated being locked inside for the past two months. He said that nobody really talks about how children are dealing with the lockdown.

Adnan Sami further said that the kids watch videos online and see kids playing outside and wonder why they cannot. He further said that kids have got an abundance of energy and are unable to burn it. The singer also added to his comments that children are too young to understand the gravity of the pandemic or why the lockdown has been imposed.

Adnan Sami told the portal that whenever his daughter wants to go out, they try to distract her. Moreover, Adnan Sami and his wife make all the efforts to give their daughter a sense of normal life in this lockdown. He further added that they don’t want their daughter to feel any kind of deprivation.

