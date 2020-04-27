Neha Bhasin Says Designers Refuse To Style Singers, Hina Khan Responds, 'Tides Will Turn'

Hina Khan in an interview revealed that some designers refused to collaborate with her because she is a TV celebrity. Singer Neha Bhasin agreed. Read more

Hina Khan in an interview revealed that some designers refused to collaborate with her because she is a TV celebrity. Joining the debate, singer Neha Bhasin confessed that 'stylists indeed have become snobbish' as they even refuse to style singers most times.

Reacting to Bhasin's tweet, Hina Khan said that she believes that tides will turn and concluded by saying, 'Only true class can beat classism'. She wrote, "I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!?" [sic]

Responding to Khan's tweet, Bhasin said she would like to her give a tight hug after lockdown gets over. She wrote, "Amen to that whenever i meet you, and hopefully by then the world will be freed of covid I want to give you a tight hug." [sic]

