Neha Bhasin Says Designers Refuse To Style Singers, Hina Khan Responds, 'Tides Will Turn'

Hina Khan in an interview revealed that some designers refused to collaborate with her because she is a TV celebrity. Joining the debate, singer Neha Bhasin confessed that 'stylists indeed have become snobbish' as they even refuse to style singers most times.

Reacting to Bhasin's tweet, Hina Khan said that she believes that tides will turn and concluded by saying, 'Only true class can beat classism'. She wrote, "I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!?" [sic]

Responding to Khan's tweet, Bhasin said she would like to her give a tight hug after lockdown gets over. She wrote, "Amen to that whenever i meet you, and hopefully by then the world will be freed of covid I want to give you a tight hug." [sic]

ALSO READ | Hina Khan shells out major fitness goals while performing 'arms workout' at home, Watch

Dearest @eyehinakhan you said it and I am happy that the world will get to hear n see the vain, sad, classist reality of designers and stylists in our country.

Btw they say we don't style singers too. To add to this Stylists have becm quite snobbish too..https://t.co/PktKUO3ug3 — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) April 26, 2020

The bourgeois bulldhit of stylists is based on being able to muscle power runway looks for Bollywood actresses @eyehinakhan and without your will or permission the class system has been shoved down our throats. https://t.co/PktKUO3ug3 — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) April 26, 2020

Ab saare hi end designers, unko pehne waale, unko pehnaane waale, unki fake pictures kheechne waale sab ghar baithein hain. Unfortunstely this virus has come as a leveller to remind mankind wake up and stop being jerks.. Be kind, we are all one. — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) April 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Neha Bhasin recalls criticism she faced for 'Apple Bottoms' song, Meiyang Chang reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.