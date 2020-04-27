Hina Khan Shells Out Major Fitness Goals While Performing 'arms Workout' At Home, Watch

Hina Khan is a super fitness enthusiast and her posts and stories undoubtedly prove it right. The Smartphone actor time and again keeps sharing videos of her workout routine, encouraging fans to do the same at home and remain fit. Now that the former Bigg Boss contestant is quarantined at home, the lockdown has not unnerved Hina Khan from exercising indoors. Check out Hina Khan's recent video that stormed the internet.

Hina Khan sweats it out at home amid lockdown

Sharing a video performing arm exercises in her balcony, Hina Khan captioned the clip saying, "#QuarantineWorkout Don’t count the days Make the days count.. #WorkOutInStyle #WorkOutWithHinaKhan." In the video, the Hacked actor is seen wearing a crop top and black jeggings.

Now that Hina Khan is observing fasts during the holy month Ramzan, she yet performs her indoor workout. On Sunday evening, Hina Khan's workout session in the veranda is nothing but fitness goals. Donning a checkered two-piece, she is seen exerting her level best, following her on-going schedules despite keeping Rozas.

In her Instagram stories, Hina Khan is seen is all panting, and saying, "Working out while fasting is not easy. Without water, ugghh!! But that's not going to stop me. I am going to workout, everyday guys. You all also don't stop, keep working out, keep fasting, and now let's just go for namaz. Lots of love." At the backdrop, one can hear the sound of Azaan (holy rhythm prayed before beginning namaz)

