Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 1st Anniversary Pics Are Straight Out Of Fairytale; Check Out

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently celebrated one year of marriage on October 24 in a special way. The two jetted off on a romantic getaway to celebrate the special occasion while spending some quality time. Neha took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from their close-knit celebrations.

The love decked pictures showed the adorable couple looking at each other in admiration while smiling. Amid the picturesque landscape, the two can be seen sitting on a large boat decked up in a royal theme. 'And that is how our 1st-anniversary celebration looked like. Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls, and all the love made us really happy.'

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's romantic anniversary celebrations

On the other hand, Rohanpreet also penned a beautiful note along with pictures from their wedding festivities that took place last year. 'My life in the last one year. Happy Anniversary to us. Shukar. Some of the most beautiful and everlasting memories I've got to live with the most precious person and love of my life Neha Kakkar. You're my everything. Can't thank you enough sachi, Nehu.'

Explaining further, Rohanpreet Singh said, 'The last year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can't believe ek saal ho bhi gaya [It has been one year]. All thanks to you Nehu and family…' Replying to the post, Neha Kakkar wrote, 'I love you the most baby... Happy anniversary to us.'

Neha Kakkar's brother, singer-composer Tony Kakkar, too had shared a special message for the happy couple. 'Wishing you both thousand years of togetherness. Happy 1st marriage anniversary,' it read. The couple had exchanged the vows last year in an extravagant affair. Until the day of their wedding, the two kept their fans guessing if it was a promotional gimmick for their new music video, Nehu Da Vyah.

Meanwhile, previously the Saaki Saaki singer who recently appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, put an end to the pregnancy rumours that were speculated ever since they had tied the knot. She revealed on the show that they have not thought about having a baby yet.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Nehakakkar