Rohanpreet Singh Wishes His 'life In Last One Year' Neha Kakkar Happy Anniversary

Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating their first anniversary on Sunday. The couple tied the knot last year in a grand wedding ceremony in the presence of their families. On their special day, Rohanpreet Singh took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt wish for Neha. He called Neha his 'life in the last one year' and also wrote about how Neha's family accepted him with love.

Rohanpreet Singh pens special note for wife Neha Kakkar

To make their special day, Rohanpreet Singh shared a series of photos with Neha Kakkar. The singer also gave a glimpse of their anniversary celebration. The second photo in the series saw the couple standing on a door. Neha Kakkar was in awe of a floral sign that read, "Happy Anniversary". Sharing the photos, Rohanpreet Singh wrote how he lived the most precious moments of his life with Neha. He wrote, "My LIFE in the last one year! Happy Anniversary to Us!! Shukar. Some of the most beautiful and everlasting memories I've got to live with the most precious person and love of my life @nehakakkar. You’re my everything!! Can’t Thank You Enough Sachi Nehu!!!!"

He further mentioned he cannot believe one year had passed since they exchanged vows. He wrote, "The last year has been so special for me. The year passed as quickly as a blink of an eye for me. I genuinely can’t believe Ek Saal ho bhi gaya... All Thanks to you Nehu and Family." The singer also thanked Neha Kakkar's family, including Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, and fans for accepting him and showering him with love. "I am thankful to Mom Dad Tony bhai Sonu didi Jeeju Bhabi and each and everyone in the family for accepting me with open arms and giving me all their love in abundance. Can’t forget NeHearts and Our Well-wishers who always shower their love on Us, NehuPreet," he added.

Tony Kakkar wishes Neha and Rohanpreet

Singer Tony Kakkar also sent warm wishes to Neha and Rohanpreet. The singer shared a photo from the couple's wedding. In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note for the couple. He wrote, "Wishing you both thousand years of togetherness ♥️ Happy 1st marriage anniversary."

How did Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet meet?

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha Kakkar revealed she and Rohanpreet first met on the sets of the music video Nehu Da Vyah. After wrapping up the shoot, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat. Neha also revealed how Rohanpreet drunk texted her and asked her to marry him. When she thought he would forget everything the next morning, Rohanpreet visited her in her hotel and proposed to her. Soon after their relationship began, the couple tied the knot in Delhi in the presence of their family and close friends.

(Image: Instagram/@rohanpreetsingh)