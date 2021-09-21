Neha Kakkar Slams Pregnancy Rumours, Says She & Rohanpreet Singh Haven't Thought About It

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are often questioned about their future plans by fans. Ever since the couple tied the knot in 2020, they were speculated to be expecting a baby at different points in time. However, Neha Kakkar recently put an end to these rumours on national television and revealed they have not thought about having a baby yet.

Neha Kakkar recently appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The singer appreciated the contestants on the show. After watching one of the contestants named Gunjan's performance, Neha showered her with love. While praising her, she said, "Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka. But, agar kabhi baby kare to hum chaahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho. (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet. But, if we ever have one, we would like her to be like Gunjan)."

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's love story

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet first met on the sets of their first collaboration song Nehu Da Vyah. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha Kakkar revealed Rohanpreet asked for her Snapchat ID after the shoot, through which they began talking. While Neha Kakkar was hoping for settling down in life, Rohanpreet Singh was not ready for marriage. The Kanta Laga singer further revealed Rohanpreet once drunk texted her that he could not live without her. Awestruck Neha thought he would forget the whole thing the next day. But, Rohanpreet went to meet her in her hotel room and asked her for marriage. Neha then asked Rohanpreet to talk to her mother, who was also present in the hotel. Soon after, the two tied the knot in October 2020.

Neha Kakkar pregnancy rumours

Within two months of their marriage, Neha Kakkar took the internet by storm after posting a picture of her baby bump. The photo also had Rohanpreet Singh posing with Neha. The couple received congratulatory messages from their fans. Comments from their family members fueled the rumour. However, a day after they revealed the photo was a still from their song Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Since then, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are often speculated to be expecting a baby.

(Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar)