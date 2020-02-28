Neha Kakkar And Sister Sonu Kakkar's Adorable Pictures Give Us #sistergoals; See

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular singers in Bollywood. Her musical prowess has impressed the audience all across. The 31-year-old who competed in 2006 in Indian Idol was among the judges in season 11. Her songwriting abilities and swift voice have also been widely appreciated.

Neha Kakkar's singer Sonu Kakkar is also a playback singer. Sonu has sung songs like London Thumakda and Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. Neha often posts pictures with her sister. Let's take a look at Neha Kakkar's photos with her sister Sonu Kakkar.

This picture is from Bhaidooj 2019. Neha Kakkar is in the photo along with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar. The trio looks stunning.

Neha posted this heart-warming picture with her sister Sonu on Sonu's birthday. Both singers look stylish and elegant. Neha also hypes up her sister quite often and addressed Sonu as her 'favourite sister.'

This picture is from the television show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. The trio looks ready to take on any challenge. Neha and Sonu give us sister goals here.

This is another picture of the trio from Raksha Bandhan 2019. Both Sonu and Neha look elegant in their traditional look. They continue to give us style goals.

Neha often posts about Sonu and how much she loves her, which is adorable. The singers look spot-on in their party outfits. Neha and Sonu always serve their best looks to the fans.

