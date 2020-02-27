Neha Kakkar Shares Insights About Her Musicial Journey & It Is Worth Reading

In a recent interview, superstar Neha Kakkar revealed a lot of facts about her personal and professional life. One such interesting trivia was the fact that it was her sister who inspired her to sing. It was at the tender age of four, she had heard her sister sing. Probably, this is when it all started for the signing sensation. Her sister’s singing made her realize that singing is the most beautiful thing that anyone can do and since then she was connected to music. That is when she started dreaming of becoming a singer.

She made her entry into the music industry as a rockstar when she came up with an album called "Neha The Rock Star" in 2008. 2014 was a lucky year for her as she sang two songs this year. In 2014, she sang Sunny Sunny song along with Honey Singh and later she sang London Thumakda song from a famous movie Queen.

Neha Kakkar looks back on her amazing musical journey

Reminiscing the journey, Neha revealed that she started her musical journey as a contestant in Indian Idol 2. She was loved by many and acquired fame in no time. Her success took her to the next level as she judged Indian Idol's 10th and 11th seasons. Not only Indian Idol but she also judged other singing reality show named Sa Re Ga Ma L'll Champs.

Her singing skills have won millions of hearts over the years. A few of her best songs are Sunny Sunny, Manali Trance, Saki Saki, Aankh Mare, Yaad Piya Ki, The Hookup and much more.

In a recent interview, she spoke about her musical journey. The Saki Saki singer revealed that when she reached the success line, she felt like all this is a dream and did not believe that she actually stepped on the lines of success. She could not believe this is happening to her and it’s too good to be true for her. She concluded by saying that she feels happy about the wonderful journey that she has had so far.

The singer also revealed about a particular song that is close to her heart. Mile Ho Tum Humko is one of the songs which is closest to her heart, she said. Further, she added, Dilbar is one song that she didn’t expect it to be a blockbuster. She thought it would be a hit song but not a blockbuster song. She was surprised to see the results, which made her happy to the fullest.

