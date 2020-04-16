Neha Kakkar's Collaborations With Artists For Independent Music Videos; See List

Neha Kakkar made her debut with her album Neha The Rockstar in 2008. The singer was an also a part of the second season Indian Idol. She bagged her Bollywood project with the film Blue in 2009. Since then, she has grown to become a popular singer and has collaborated with multiple artists for her singles. Take a look at a few of her independent collaborations with male stars like Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, Tony Kakkar and more.

Neha Kakkar independents collaborations for music videos

Tanishq Bagchi

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi is a remake of a Falguni Pathak song of the same name. Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, the song was recorded by Neha Kakkar. The music for this one was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics were penned by Jaani. The original song was written and composed by Lalit Sen. The signer has also collaborated with Tanishq Bagchi for other projects like Puchda Hi Nahin and Mere Angane Mein.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Thanks Fans For Loving Her And Jaani's Song 'Jinke Liye'

Tony Kakkar

Starring Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar, Goa Beach was recorded by the sibling duo of Neha and Tony Kakkar. The song was written and composed by Tony Kakkar. Also starring Kat Kristian, the music video was produced by Anshul Garg. Neha has also collaborated with Toy for other projects like Dil Chahiye, Kuch Kuch, Oh Humsafar, Johny Ho Dafaa, and more.

Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

Wah Wai Wahh is recorded by Neha Kakkar and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz. The lyrics for this one were penned by Jaani. The music was composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz. Neha also collaborated for another project with him titled Nikle Currant.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's Make-up Free Looks Will Totally Win Your Hearts

Meet Bros

Neha Kakkar collaborated with Meet Bros for Gal Ban Gayi. Recorded by Kakkar and Meet Bros featuring Sukhbir, the lyrics were penned by Kumaar. The rap featured in the song was performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The music for the song was also composed by Meet Bros.

Amaal Malik

Kakkar collaborated with Amaal Malik for the song Wedding Da Season. Starring Shilpa Shetty, the song was recorded by Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh. The lyrics were penned by Kumaar while Ganesh Acharya directed the video. The music for the song was composed by Amaal Malik.

ALSO READ | Times When Neha Kakkar Gave Playback For Kriti Sanon In Her Movies

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan Opens Up On Staging Marriage With Neha Kakkar, Says 'we Mutually Agreed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.