Neha Kakkar's Make-up Free Looks Will Totally Win Your Hearts

Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar often takes to her social media and goes make-up free with her looks. Take a look at some of her no make up looks that will definitely win you over.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar goes makeup-free on her social media every now and then. She is often admired by her fans for the same and they often go gaga over her skin. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's photos with no filter and no make-up that will totally win you over. 

Neha Kakkar looks pretty as she goes makeup-free with her look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Just ahead of her Goa Beach release, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a selfie. She shared a picture with no makeup on and no filter with her fans. She looks absolutely beautiful with dressed in a black singlet as she flaunts her makeup-free skin. 

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Post the release of her first vlog, Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture. Dressed in a cold shoulder grey dress, she looks pretty as she poses on a couch holding a cup of coffee. Going makeup-free with her look, she went for a messy ponytail hairstyle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Just ahead of one of her vacations, Neha took to her social media to share a post with her bag. Standing before her bags. she looks pretty dressed in a floral sleeveless sundress. Gooing makeup-free with her look, she paired up the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. 

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Will Give You Five Major Fashion Tips; Read Them Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture from one of her vacations. She is seen sitting down on a rooftop as she poses for a picture. With no makeup and wavy hair, she is dressed in a full-sleeved black T-shirt and a pair of knee-ripped black jeans. She completed the outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Sharing a picture from the streets of Vancouver, Neha is seen posing in front of a cafe. She looks beautiful dressed in a cropped navy blue hoodie and a pair of black leggings. Completing the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a pink cap, she went makeup-free with her look. 

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's Songs That Are Ideal For A Memorable Sangeet Night Performance

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Takes Up The #MoodSwingChallenge On Instagram; Fans Are All Hearts

 

 

