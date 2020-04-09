Neha Kakkar's Make-up Free Looks Will Totally Win Your Hearts

Neha Kakkar goes makeup-free on her social media every now and then. She is often admired by her fans for the same and they often go gaga over her skin. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's photos with no filter and no make-up that will totally win you over.

Neha Kakkar looks pretty as she goes makeup-free with her look

Just ahead of her Goa Beach release, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a selfie. She shared a picture with no makeup on and no filter with her fans. She looks absolutely beautiful with dressed in a black singlet as she flaunts her makeup-free skin.

Post the release of her first vlog, Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture. Dressed in a cold shoulder grey dress, she looks pretty as she poses on a couch holding a cup of coffee. Going makeup-free with her look, she went for a messy ponytail hairstyle.

Just ahead of one of her vacations, Neha took to her social media to share a post with her bag. Standing before her bags. she looks pretty dressed in a floral sleeveless sundress. Gooing makeup-free with her look, she paired up the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture from one of her vacations. She is seen sitting down on a rooftop as she poses for a picture. With no makeup and wavy hair, she is dressed in a full-sleeved black T-shirt and a pair of knee-ripped black jeans. She completed the outfit with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

Sharing a picture from the streets of Vancouver, Neha is seen posing in front of a cafe. She looks beautiful dressed in a cropped navy blue hoodie and a pair of black leggings. Completing the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a pink cap, she went makeup-free with her look.

