Neha Kakkar Pens Birthday Post For Sister Sonu Kakkar; Says, 'So Much To Learn From You'

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar recently penned a birthday note for her elder sister Sonu Kakkar, who turned 42 today. The Aankh Marey singer took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a string of photos from a family get together as she wished her 'best sister'. Sonu and Neha, along with their brother Tony Kakkar are the most-sought after sibling trio known for their exceptional singing talents.

The Kakkar siblings' bond is consistently put on display on social media, with fans and other music industry members cheering their camaraderie. Neha's latest post also garnered hearts and fire emojis from their fans, while singer, songwriter Vishal Dadlani penned a sweet birthday wish for the Indian Idol 12 judge.

Neha Kakkar pens birthday note for sister Sonu Kakkar

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 20, Neha Kakkar posted candid photos with her sister as they stunned in similar yellow ethnic outfits. They can be seen dancing away freely along with their mother from what looks like a family function. For the caption, Neha wrote, "Happy Birthday @sonukakkarofficial Didi!!!! I feel lucky when I get to spend time with you coz there’s so much to learn from you.. I love you Best Sister #SonuKakkar[sic]."

Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed Indian musicians on Instagram, enjoying more than a whopping 60 million followers. Hence, it comes as no surprise that fans flocked in large numbers to shower adulation on her post with love-filled emoticons. Singer Vishal Dadlani also wished Sonu and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @sonukakkarofficial! All the love in the world to you, and all of you. 🤗[sic]."

Meanwhile, Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh will be clocking their first wedding anniversary later this month. Neha's Instagram is filled with mushy posts with Rohanpreet, and the latest upload showcases the couple cutting a cake ahead of their anniversary celebrations. Uploading the reel yesterday, Kakkar wrote, "5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me. P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in the Law of Attraction. And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings[sic]."

