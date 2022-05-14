Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet's Phone, Ring & Valuables Stolen From Hotel In Mandi

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@rohanpreetsingh
Neha Kakkar's husband and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's personal belongings were stolen from a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The singer was staying in a hotel when his diamond ring, iPhone, cash and other expensive belongings were stolen. So far, the case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.
As per a tweet by the news agency ANI, Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri stated, "Personal belongings, incl cash, iPhone, smartwatch &diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered & investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband." The hotel staff is being questioned and the police are scanning the CCTV footage to catch the culprit.
Himachal Pradesh |Personal belongings, incl cash, iPhone,smartwatch &diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered & investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband:Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
Recently, Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video from a room that appears to be the same hotel room in which the star couple was staying. She captioned the post, "This is called a La La La Morning!!" The video sees Kakkar and Rohanpreet enjoying their morning tea with a song being played in the background. Have a look:
Singing sensation Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple exchanged vows in Gurudwara in presence of family and friends and they even threw a grand reception for their friends in Chandigarh. The couple recently got featured in LA LA LA song, which was composed by Rohanpreet and it managed to earn quite a good response post-release.
