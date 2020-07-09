Neil Young Pens An Open Letter To Donald Trump, Says 'I Will Not Sue You'

Despite artist Neil Young's numerous requests, US President Donald Trump continues to use his music during his political campaigns. He recently used one of Young's songs Rockin’ in the Free World during the South Dakota campaign. The musician has once again penned down an open letter for the President reminding him that he continues to use Young's music without any regard for his rights.

Neil Young calls out Donald Trump in an open letter to him

Neil Young wrote that he has repeatedly asked Trump to not use his music because it indicated that he supports Trump on his 'agenda'. He added that Donald Trump has still played his songs without any regard for his rights and has even called him names on Twitter. Young also shared that he noticed Trump played his music at his latest rally in Dakota despite his previous requests.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Slammed For Controversial Tweet Over Opposing Redskins, Indians Name Change

Young further wrote, "Because you are in charge of the COVID-19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you (as certainly is my right), potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives". He also offered his best wishes to the US President in his 'critical battle' to save American lives from the Coronavirus threat. Neil Young wrote, "I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to unify America”.

SOURCE / NEIL YOUNG'S OFFICIAL WEBSITE @neilyoungarchives.com

ALSO READ | Trump Draws Flak From Neil Young For Using Three Of His Songs At Mount Rushmore Event

Neil Young further urged Donald Trump to listen to his latest song Looking for a Leader 2020. He added that the song is available on his website as a part of The Porch Episode that he recently completed with his wife. He concluded, "I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally."

Earlier this year, Neil Young officially became an American citizen. He penned down an open letter to Trump and called him out for his "mindless destruction" of American resources and the environment. He also reminded people of Donald Trump's repeated and unauthorised use of Young's music for his rallies. He wrote, "It is not a song you can you can trot out at one of your rallies." Neil further pledged to vote out Trump and to make America great again in the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ | Neil Young Finally Releases His Long-lost Album From 1975 Titled 'Homegrown'; Details Here

ALSO READ | Video: Manipur Girl's Rendition Of Neil Young's 'Heart Of Gold' Breaks Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.