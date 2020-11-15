Newly-wed Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate First Diwali After Marriage In Dubai

Newly-weds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who are currently on their honeymoon in Dubai, took to their Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures celebrating their first Diwali after marriage. "Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one," wrote Neha as a caption.

"This is our First Diwali Together.. Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Hamesha hamein Saath mein rakhein aur Hamesha Khush rakhein Touchwood," Rohanpreet wrote. Neha and Rohanpreet got married in Delhi on October 24.

Neha Kakkar's wedding came as a big surprise for her fans. From sharing beautiful pictures to writing heartfelt captions, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have done it all. Recently, Neha, Rohanpreet opened up about their story of whirlwind romance in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

During the conversation, Rohanpreet revealed that it was love at first sight for him after he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. He said that he literally met for the first time and he didn’t even realise that what she wrote for that song would come true one day. He further added that things changed for him after he met Neha on the sets.

Apart from Rohanpreet, Neha also confessed her love for him and said that she was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. The Dilbar singer said that her first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. Neha further said that he was undeniably, the cutest boy she has ever come across. The attraction was strong and she instantly realised that there is something very strong between them.

For Rohanpreet, he was impressed by his wife’s down-to-earth nature despite being a huge celebrity. He revealed that Neha was one of the most down to earth people he has ever met. So after feeling that instant connection, one day he mustered the courage to propose to her to which she said yes, he revealed.

