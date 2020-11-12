Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Enjoy A Romantic Dinner Date In Palazzo Versace In Dubai

Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to share snaps from her honeymoon. In these snaps, fans could spot Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh in Palazzo Versace Dubai having a romantic dinner date. Take a look as to how the couple spent their romantic dinner in the hotel and more pictures from their social media:

Neha Kakkar's Photos

In the first snap, fans can spot a small video of a hostess lighting up candles for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's romantic dinner. The hotel looks lovely and Neha is heard saying thank you to the hostess and she responds with a nod. In the post, fans can spot that the singer wrote she was in the hotel having a romantic dinner with her hubby.

In the next post, fans can have a view of the food that the couple ordered. A lovely view of the pool was also visible from the couple's table. Earlier to this post, Neha had added a picture of her breakfast. She mentioned that she was eating some dosa and was very happy to find 'dosa in a Versace hotel'. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared many pictures from their wedding as well. In one post, Neha can be seen sitting with her husband while her brother poses behind her. The singer looks lovely in her red dress and her brother also seems very happy. The post was an appreciation for her brother and the caption read - 'Blessed to have you in my life @tonykakkar'. Take a look:

In another post, fans could see the singer celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband. She was again sporting a red dress and looked very beautiful. Rohnapreet sported a white kurta with a red turban and seemed very pleased. The caption read - 'My first Karwa Chauth with hubby @rohanpreetsingh'. Many fans added sweet comments and mentioned that the couple looked quite lovely and other fans mentioned that they hoped the couple would stay happy together. Take a look:

