Neha Kakkar Enjoys A Drive With Husband Rohanpreet Singh In Luxurious Sports Car

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been giving major couple goals with their pictures and videos on social media. Recently, Rohanpreet Singh shared a video of him with his wife Neha as they enjoyed a luxurious car ride. In the video, the duo is seen sitting in a yellow sports car as they make goofy faces for the camera. Neha Kakkar was spotted wearing a floral short dress while Rohanpreet Singh opted for a casual look in all black tracksuit.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s video has the background music of latter’s song Ex Calling. Sharing the video, Rohanpreet Singh mentioned that this is his first-ever video on his own song with his wife Neha Kakkar. He also showered love for the singer. Fans in a huge number appreciated the duo and also gave them compliments like 'made for each other'. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s video.

Also Read| Learn how to plan the perfect COVID-19 wedding from Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar

Also Read| From Kajal Aggarwal's wedding trousseau to Neha Kakkar's lehenga, here's how much it costs

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh share their love story

Neha Kakkar's wedding came as a big surprise for her fans. From sharing beautiful pictures to writing heartfelt captions, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have done it all. Recently, Neha, Rohanpreet opened up about their story of whirlwind romance in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

During the conversation, Rohanpreet revealed that it was love at first sight for him after he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. He said that he literally met for the first time and he didn’t even realise that what she wrote for that song would come true one day. He further added that things changed for him after he met Neha on the sets.

Apart from Rohanpreet, Neha also confessed her love for him and said that she was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. The Dilbar singer said that her first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. Neha further said that he was undeniably, the cutest boy she has ever come across. The attraction was strong and she instantly realised that there is something very strong between them.

For Rohanpreet, he was impressed by his wife’s down-to-earth nature despite being a huge celebrity. He revealed that Neha was one of the most down to earth people he has ever met. So after feeling that instant connection, one day he mustered the courage to propose to her to which she said yes, he revealed.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar receives a long appreciation note from hubby Rohanpreet Singh; Read here

Also Read| 'Stop spreading fake posts': Himansh on video showing him apologising ex-lover Neha Kakkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.