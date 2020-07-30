'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Releases A New Track Titled 'Antibodies'; Details Here

Nicholas Braun has been busy with his acting projects as Cousin Greg on Succession. But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the 32-year-old actor has already was a singer has turned his head towards making music and has released a new track that is themed around the novel Coronavirus. Braun who just got his first Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO dynasty drama on Tuesday, July 28, released the track antibodies on his YouTube.

Nicholas Braun releases a new track titled 'Antibodies'

Nicholas Braun has been recording and writing songs with his brother Christopher for several years now and in this time of lockdown he has been making new tracks. And then the pandemic hit he started using weird terms like 'virus', 'testing' and 'contact tracing' to make his songs. The track is titled Antibodies (Do You Have The). Nicholas Braun told a music portal that the song was inspired by a fiction movie.

The chorus of this song by Nicholas Braun is super catchy and it reads "Do you have the antibodies / Do you want to be with me?/ Do you have the antibodies / Cuz if you don't you better stay away!" He had taken to his Instagram on May 7 and had asked his Instagram fans where he should shoot and record the track and got a positive response from his fans.

The video of this song is made in the late-'90s teen soundtrack style, like Blink-182, Sum 41 and P.O.D. Nicholas Braun has mixed banging beats, growling guitars and snarly vocal to deliver this hilarious video song. Take a look at the Instagram clip of Nicholas Braun here.

The video song which he released starts with the same clip that he had shared on his Instagram and then Nicholas Braun is singing the song in the open. In the video, he is seen sporting a face mask, hand sanitizer, guitar and microphone. The song also features clips of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo and California Governor, Gavin Newsom having press conferences addressing the coronavirus pandemic as he sang the song. Take a look at the video here.



