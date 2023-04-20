Nick Jonas, King Share Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife Teaser; Song To Release On THIS Date

Nick Jonas and King are collaborating for Afterlife, an "enhanced version" of the Indian artiste's chartbuster song Maan Meri Jaan. The duo recently dropped the teaser of their song. They announced their collaboration in March this year.

King and Nick took to social media and shared a joint post. They unveiled the teaser of their song and revealed that the full music video will be dropped on April 20. The video gives a glimpse of the singer-duo standing amidst a deserted area. One of the glimpses showcased King sitting on a boat in the middle of a river. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, they wrote, "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' music video drops tomorrow at 10 am ET/07:30 pm IST. Take a look at the video below.

“Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” music video drops tomorrow at 10am ET / 7:30pm IST. pic.twitter.com/j67Mma375E — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 19, 2023

About Maan Meri Jaan

King's Maan Meri Jaan was a massive hit. It acquired the top spot on Spotify Daily Top Songs India. It roughly had a whopping 1.1 million plus daily streams in India alone. Moreover, the song has crossed a total of 21M+ audio streams since its release in October last year. King became the only artist to have two tracks (Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle)on the Spotify India charts within the top five ranking. Talking about Afterlife, an English version of Maan Meri Jaan, Nick Jonas sang one of the song's lines 'Maan Meri Jaan' in Hindi. The part where he sang "Well this is how it starts, with your body in my arms/Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart", was loved by the fans and soon became viral on the Internet.