Nick Jonas Collaborates With King, Releases His Version Of Maan Meri Jaan

American singer Nick Jonas released a new version of the hip-hop artist King's Hindi hit song Maan Meri Jaan on March 10. While, the original version of the song was a massive success after its release in 2022, the recreated version of the song titled Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) got better with Nick's lending his vocals to it.

Talking about Nick's version of Maan Meri Jaan, the song is the same as sung by King, but the English lyrics just give an edge to it. The American singer's lyrics sound like, "Yeah this is how it starts, your body in my arms/ Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart." Towards the end, Nick also sings the hook line of the song in Hindi. Apart from singing the song, Nick has also collaborated with King, David Arkwright, Miranda Glory, Paris Carney and Natania Lalwani in writing the lyrics of the song.

King expressed his gratitude about this collaboration and wrote, "TRUE STORY!! I’ll never forget this day! I’ve been a huge fan of Nick’s music since a decade now. When Becon was released I was not even doing music that time…but i started manifestating to work with Nick even before i started doing music officially. This is a personal win for me and my dreams. Now the song/emotion is all yours #nickfans & #kingsclan. let’s make it go every corner of this planet. And thanks brother..much love and more power to you."

About Maan Meri Jaan

Rapper-singer King released the song Maan Meri Jaan back on October 13, 2022, as a part of his album titled Champagne Talk. The album included eight songs including Dejalo, Pablo and Oops, among others. The romantic song by King has surpassed 280 million views on YouTube as of March 10.

