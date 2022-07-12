Nick Jonas Shares Glimpses Of His 'magic Hour' With Priyanka Chopra; Fans Say 'adorable'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. From sharing partial glimpses of their daughter to giving fans a sneak peek into their vacations, the celeb couple always manages to garner attention with their frequent social media posts. Yet again, recently Nick Jonas headed to his social media and treated fans with a series of pictures wherein the new parents were seen spending some quality time with each other on a yacht.

Nick Jonas shares a pic with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas had recently gone to Nevada for American Century Golf Championship (ACC). He was also joined by his wife Priyanka who was spotted cheering for him during the match. After the finale of the championship, the duo took some time off from their busy schedule and headed for a short sailing trip.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared some loved-up pictures with his wife. In the pictures, the couple could be seen adorably posing with each other on a yacht that sailed amidst the beautiful scenic location of Lake Tahoe. The two also soaked in the summer sun as they relaxed on the yacht. The Dostana actor was donning an orange jumpsuit which she paired with a black jacket. Nick Jonas on the other hand sported an all-black look. Sharing the post, Nick wrote in the caption, "Magic hour. ❤️"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful Couple !! May God continued to bless you both with endless love and happiness together ❤️❤️" another wrote, "You guys are the Best couple ever ❤️❤️❤️" while the other one wrote, "one of the most perfect couples there ever was."

Nick Jonas shares health update about daughter Malti Marie

Earlier, Nick Jonas opened up about his daughter Malti Marie to Entertainment Tonight. He mentioned that although the little one did not have the easiest start to life, 'all is good' now. He called the experience of becoming a dad 'life-changing' and said, "Malti is amazing". He also mentioned that being a father to the 6-month-old gives him 'a lot of joy'.

