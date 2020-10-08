Nick Jonas Shares 'Dash & Lily' Release Date; Says 'Can't Wait For You To See It!'

Nick Jonas has been quite excited as the holiday season is around the corner. The singer seemed extremely thrilled to announce the release date for Dash and Lily, an upcoming Netflix series. He mentioned that he was quite proud of the project and cannot wait for the people to finally watch it.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a poster of the series Dash and Lily which will be available exclusively on Netflix. He then went on to write a heartfelt note as a caption upon sharing the image. Nick Jonas wrote that he is very proud of the series and thus he cannot wait for everyone to finally watch it in the holiday season. He then revealed that the series will be available exclusively on Netflix on November 10.

Fans were delighted to know about the release of the series and thus look forward to watching it as soon as possible. The trailer of the series Dash and Lily created a buzz and thus fans were excited to know more about the series in terms of the release date. They now look forward to watching the series on the OTT platform on November 10.

The trailer of Dash and Lily showed two different people who stroll across the city alone. The two do not meet but seem very much in search of love. In one sequence, the boy finds a book with the title “Do You Dare". Thus, in the post shared by Nick Jonas, the singer makes this reference by writing that true love is only a dare away. Nick Jonas subtly gave out a foreshadowing Easter egg of what may happen in the series as the events leading up to the main characters.

The trailer of Dash and Lily seemed like a typical Netflix romance holiday series. Thus fans are quite excited about what they will get to watch in regards to the story of the new series. The series is based on the New York Time’s bestseller book “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares”. It will star actor Austin Abrahams and Midori Francis in pivotal roles.

