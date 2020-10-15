Priyanka Chopra Details Her & Nick Jonas' 'super Careful' Quarantine; Shares Her Ordeal

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were ‘super careful’ while they quarantined themselves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the actor is resuming to work, she happens to describe the self-isolation period as ‘productive’. In a recent interview with ETOnline, Priyanka Chopra detailed her and Nick Jonas’ quarantining phase, while doing so the actor also added that she is excited to get back to the set life.

During the interaction, Priyanka revealed that she and Nick are ‘very safe’. Adding to the same, she said that Nick Jonas is Type 1 diabetic and she herself is asthmatic, hence the celebrity couple was ‘super careful’ while interacting with others. Post talking about her health, Priyanka dwelled into promoting her upcoming horror flick, Evil Eye featuring Sunita Mani.

Admitting that she is ‘excited’ to be back on the set’, Priyanka revealed that she has been doing a lot of developmental and production work at home. Hence, quarantining was actually ‘very productive’ for both her and Nick as well. However, just the thought of being back at film sets physically is making her ‘crazy’.

Moreover, there are several things that quarantine has taught global sensation. While some of them are appreciative, others she doesn’t miss at all. Priyanka told the portal, that she doesn’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to attend meetings. In fact, she actually feels ‘grateful’ to have gotten the opportunity to pair sweatpants with formal shirts for her meetings and interviews. The comfort level will be missed by the diva.

What is next in store for Priyanka Chopra?

On the work front, Priyanka has several interesting projects lined up for her. She will next feature in Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It will serve as a stand-alone sequel to the film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

She will also join the hit Matrix franchise for its fourth instalment. Helmed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix 4 will feature Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles. Fans of the global star are excited to watch her in this sci-fi action-packed film.

