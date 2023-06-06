Nicki Minaj Announces Fifth Studio Album After A Hiatus Of Five Years

Nicki Minaj announced her fifth studio album will be dropping on 20th October 2023. The announcement came five years after her last album release in 2018 titled Queen. The news was shared by the rapper on her Twitter handle on Thursday (June 6).

In a brief note, Nicki just mentioned the date of the album drop. No other details were revealed with the tweet. It read, “10/20/23 The Album.” See the tweet here:

(Screenshot of Nicki Minaj's announcement tweet | Image: @NICKIMINAJ/Twitter)

A look at Nicki Minaj's previous projects

(Nicki Minaj last album was titled Queen and released in 2018 | Image: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

Queen, Minaj's most recent album, was released in August 2018. It gave rise to several big songs, including Good Form, Chun-Li, and Barbie Dreams. Since Queen, Minaj has produced a number of songs, including the popular Super Freaky Girl released last August and Red Ruby Da Sleeze which debuted in March, in addition to many joint projects with Kim Petras, Ice Spice, and others. The rapper said in March that she has started her own record label, Heavy On It, as a division of Republic Records. The rapper teased numerous artists on her roster, including London Hill, Tate Kobang, Rico Danna, Ice Spice and Nana Fofie.

Nicki Minaj debuted in 2010 with her single Your Love from the album Pink Friday. The Anaconda crooner went on to release three more studio albums after that including Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen in 2012, 2014 and 2018, respectively.

What more to expect from Nicki Minaj?

(Nicki Minaj will be a part of the upcoming Barbie soundtrack | Image: Warner Bros)

In addition to the album, Nicki Minaj will also appear on the forthcoming, A-list-heavy Barbie soundtrack. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will hit theatres on July 21. She is also set to executive-produce and appear in Lady Danger, a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on the same-named Alex de Campi comic book series published by Dark Horse.