For the first time ever, the alleged rape victim of Nicki Minaj's husband spoke out about the whole issue and made some shocking revelations during her recent interview to a US media. Jennifer Hough accused Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj of harassment, intimidation and offering money to revoke her rape accusation in a lawsuit filed last month.

In a recent interaction on the show, The Real, Jennifer Hough recalled the day when she was allegedly raped by Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and revealed how the couple later persuaded her to recant the lawsuit by offering her money.

Kenneth Petty rape case alleged victim speaks out

Jennifer Hough recently opened up about how it was not at all okay what Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty did to her. "He did something a long time ago and he had consequences that he was supposed to stick with. What they did to me and my family wasn't OK," she said. "It wasn't right and it doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't matter what your status is, you can't intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that's what they did,” she stated.

She further mentioned how she felt that the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation, put her in a different type of fear. “It was wrong. And I don't want to be afraid anymore, so the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up,” she added.

Speaking further about how she wanted her daughters to stand up for themselves and not let anybody silence their voice, she said, “I want my daughters to know that as they grow, as they experience life as they come in contact with friends, family, strangers whatever, that they'll have the strength to know that they have a voice, and they should use it. And don't ever let anybody try to silence them.”

She further recalled the day when she was allegedly raped by Petty and stated,

“Before you know it, he was grabbing a hold of my jacket," she said. "I felt something in my back so I just assumed there was a gun. And I started walking. And I'm pleading with him the whole way, trying to understand what he wants.”

Continuing further, she revealed, “All I could do was hold my pants as tight as I can," she said.

"I didn't know why it didn't dawn on me to like really fight. I just held on to my pants and he held my arms down and squeezed the sides of my stomach so hard. I let go and as soon as I let go he grabbed my pants. It was like a tug of war and after a while I just got tired." Hough then stated that after he allegedly raped her, he stood in the mirror and beat his chest. He said, 'I am the man. I'm the man.”

While speaking about how Nicki Minaj was the one who reached out to her after she received threats to accept their offer, she added, "The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 dollars on my lap. And I still kept saying no."