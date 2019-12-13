'Stars Aren't Allowed To Be Human': Nicki Minaj Talks About Drug Abuse In Music Industry

Nicki Minaj was recently honoured with the Game-Changer Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on Thursday. In her winning speech, she talked about Lucid Dreams rapper Juice WRLD and the how the mental pressure of a public figure is tormenting stars. She also opened up about the subject of drug abuse. Here is what the Chun-Li artist had to say in her acceptance speech.

Nicki Minaj opens up about drug abuse in the industry

While giving her winning speech, the star spoke on the topic of drug abuse and how it is the underlying by-product of mental illness and the pressure put on public figures. She expressed that it is important not to pass judgment on people who are not doing well and they should ask for help. She added that the stars should give importance to mental health as people are dying because they are not able to express the problems and are turning to substances for moral support.

Nicky also added that people should be more forgiving and understanding with entertainers as all can have bad days. She added that the pressure on female artists is even more. The female stars do not always feel sexy, they cannot always feel cute, and they do not always feel in the mood, she said. Yet, they have to act like they are in the mood and that's abnormal. She also expressed that it is abnormal to be one person all the time, and they do not even get to complain about it.

Nicki Minaj also said that the stars are not allowed to be human and also are not allowed to have a bad day. This all does not make sense, she said. She added that all stars are human and all are allowed to be humans and not beat themselves up while doing it. She concluded the speech by thanking her colleagues, those who have supported her in her career, and the fans who have been with her through thick and thin. She also gave a shoutout to her husband, Kenneth Petty, by thanking him for everything and telling him that she loves him very so much.

