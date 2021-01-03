Nicki Minaj Posts Son's Pictures For First Time, Calls 'being Mom The Most Fulfilling Job'

Singer-rapper Nicki Minaj on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her baby son for the first time, three months after his birth. "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she wrote.

Nicki added, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

When Nicki revealed the baby's gender

Nicki Minaj reportedly welcomed her first child at the beginning of October 2020 and had kept the gender of the baby under wraps. However, Nicki Minaj later broke her silence when she took to her Instagram handle to subtly drop the gender of the baby, as she shared few messages from Hollywood celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Karol G, who wished the singer on the newborn’s arrival. The singer confirmed that she has been blessed with a baby boy.

In her caption, Nicki Minaj thanked Beyonce and many other celebrities for sending her wishes during these hard times. Adding to the same, Nicki mentioned that she is very grateful and admitted that she is ‘madly’ in love with her son. More so, Nicki added that her baby is her 'favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world'. Take a look.

