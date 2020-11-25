Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Grammys As She Is Not Happy With The Nominations 2021

Soon after the Grammy Nominations 2021 were revealed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the rapper, Nicki Minaj decided to take to Twitter and express her thoughts about her journey with the Grammys. In particular, Nicki Minaj looked back upon a particular year when she felt disregarded by voters. The Anaconda singer went on to reveal how she never received the best new artist award from the Grammys and also went on to talk more about it.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the rapper wrote, "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation”. She added, "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday”. Take a look at her tweet below.

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

As soon as the singer went on to express her thoughts via Twitter, fans were all out to support Nicki. The tweet received several likes, retweets and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the singer for her music and recognition, while some went on to laud her telling her it is okay to not receive a grammy.

One of the users wrote, “And where’s Bon Iver now? Exactly. Nobody knows. Grammys are such a scam!” While the other one wrote, “THE GRAMMYS DONT DEFINE YOU BIG BOSS QUEEN OF RAP”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

You don’t need a grammy, the grammies need you sis pic.twitter.com/38EnWL5sdf — h (@racewithchina) November 24, 2020

Queen u were blackballed and snubbed, they gave cardi undeserved Grammy but u were the one who deserved a Grammy first for a female rapper bc u paved the way for them, ily — 𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐬 〄 (@levitatelove) November 24, 2020

And where’s Bon Iver now? Exactly. Nobody knows. Grammys are such a scam! — Erkan C. (@erkancomlekcii) November 24, 2020

TELL EM QUEEN — Monoma made you pressed💫 (@MONOMAOUTSOLD) November 24, 2020

Seems like it was not just Nicki Minaj who went on to voice her thoughts over the Grammy nominations 2020. Several other celebrities have also disgruntled over the Grammy Awards 2021 nominations. In his latest tweet, Weeknd lashed out at the Grammys calling them "corrupt."

Justin Beiber, who earned four nominations this year, pointed out how his album 'Changes' was classified on R&B records under pop music. The singer made it clear in an Instagram post that he was grateful for the nominations and appreciated the Grammys as he proceeded to state that "Changes was an R&B album." Check out a few tweets from the artists.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

