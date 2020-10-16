Nicki Minaj Reveals Baby's Gender; Rapper Thanks Beyonce, Kanye West For Their Wishes

Hollywood songstress Nicki Minaj reportedly welcomed her first child at the beginning of October with her rapper husband, Kenneth Petty and had kept the gender of the baby under wraps until her recent Instagram post. Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram handle to subtly drop the gender of the baby, as she shared few messages from Hollywood celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Karol G, who wished the singer on the newborn’s arrival. The singer confirmed that she has been blessed with a baby boy.

Nicki Minaj's post

In her caption, Nicki Minaj thanked Beyonce and many other celebrities for sending her wishes during these hard times. Adding to the same, Nicki mentioned that she is very grateful and admitted that she is ‘madly’ in love with her son. More so, Nicki added that her baby is her 'favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world'.

Singer Beyoncé's note featured first on the slide, which reads, "Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B." Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sent a few balloons with the note, which reads, "Congrats! We love you!". Nick Minaj announced her pregnancy in July with maternity shoot photos.

Fans congratulate Nicki

Nicki Minaj did the most beautiful gender reveal & no one noticed. The Virgin Mary. 💙 pic.twitter.com/XJmpjW9bdE — ONIKA EMPIRE (@ONIKAEMPIRES) October 15, 2020

🚨 Nicki Minaj takes to Instagram to announce that she has had a baby boy! Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mi0WsvzJXu — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) October 15, 2020

nicki minaj had a son which means he is the child of the queen of rap which means he will be the prince of rap and eventually the king of rap pic.twitter.com/fmeoj6gwRh — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) October 15, 2020

When Nicki dropped hints

Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumours when she indulged in a live chat session with her fans online when a Twitter user asked if she had been busy cooking while being self-quarantined. Responding to the same, Nicki Minaj revealed that she had been experiencing cravings for red meat and salad and extra jalapeños. Speculations about her pregnancy rose when another curious fan picked up on Nicki's hint and asked if she was dealing with morning sickness. Nicki Minaj responded that she had been using the loo too much and feeling nauseous regularly.

