Noel Gallagher Slams Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Matty Healy For Suggesting An Oasis Reunion

Noel Gallagher of erstwhile band Oasis, in a recent interview, called out Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Responding to Healy's suggestion about an Oasis reunion, Gallagher reacted quite aggressively and used some harsh words as comeback. Noel Gallagher and his present band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are currently promoting their latest album, Council Skies.

In a conversation with Spin, Noel Gallagher was asked whether he'd heard about Healy’s suggestion that Noel and his estranged brother, singer Liam Gallagher, owe it to their fans to get over their arguments and reconcile. Noel replied, “Oh, that f–king slack-jawed f–kwit. What did he say?” Healy had reportedly said in an interview, "Can you imagine being in potentially the coolest band in the world right now and not doing it because you're in a marriage with your brother?" Noel responded to Healey's comment saying, “He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how s**t his band is and split up.”

Later in the interview, Noel said Oasis was great, and was an amazing moment in everybody’s lives. However, he was not someone who lived in the past. Despite their differences, the singer gave a green light to his brother Liam to perform their songs on his shows, if he wanted to. According to Noel, Oasis had fulfilled its potential.

More about Oasis, the band

Oasis was founded in Manchester, England, in 1991. Tony McCarroll on drums, Paul Arthurs on guitar, Paul McGuigan on bass guitar, and Liam Gallagher on tambourine made up the original lineup. Noel Gallagher, Liam's older brother by five years, joined the group only after a few rehearsals. Some of their most popular numbers include Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger.

13 years later, on August 28, 2009, Oasis announced their permanent breakup following years of contentious disagreements between the two brothers, and a subsequent fall in the band's popularity. The brothers haven't spoken to each other much since then. In fact, Liam recently admitted in an interview that he hasn't spoken to Noel in ten years.