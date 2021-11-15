NRJ Music Awards 2021 Date & Time: How To Vote, Watch Red Carpet Show Online Live

NRJ Music Award is coming up with its 23rd instalment, with big names like Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, Maroon 5 among those nominated under prominent categories. The awards are presented by the French radio station NRJ to honour the best talent in the French and worldwide music industry. The NRJ Music Awards 2021 will shower accolades on artists who made this year memorable with their trailblazing tracks. Take a look at the NRJ Music Awards' premiere date and time, the procedure of casting vote for your beloved artists as well as major award categories.

NRJ Music Awards 2021 date and time

The awards are set to take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès (a convention centre) in Cannes on November 20, 2021. Nikos Aliagas will give the presentation of the awards, which will be streaming live on TF1 as well as on NRJ. The event will be broadcast at 9.05 pm.

How to vote for your favourite artists?

The public's vote determines the winner of each of the 13 categories recognised under the awards. The voting lines were started early on from October 11 and are slated to go on till a day before the ceremony, ie Friday, November 19, 2021. One has to visit the TF1 and NRJ websites to cast their vote. Each of the categories allows for one vote a day.

NRJ Music Awards 2021 categories

The awards comprise 13 categories, with 5 nominees under each one. The winners are chosen in a system wherein the public weighs in at 75 per cent of the decision while the jury members have the rest 25 per cent power. The categories include:

Francophone Breakthrough of the Year

International Breakthrough of the Year

Francophone Male Artist of the Year

International Male Artist of the Year

Francophone Female Artist of the Year

International Female Artist of the Year

Francophone Song of the Year

International Song of the Year

Francophone Album of the Year

International Album of the Year

Francophone Duo/Group of the Year

International Duo/Group of the Year

Video of the Year

This year, global icons like Coldplay, BTS, DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd among others have bagged nominations under these categories.

(Image: Instagram/@NRJHITMUSICONLY)