Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates One Year Of Her Hit Song 'Drivers License'; Watch Throwback Clip

The American singer and songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo recently took to her official social media handle and shared a throwback video clip of herself on the occasion of her highly-loved song, Drivers Licence, completing one year. She even wished her little song a happy first birthday and added how it changed her whole life.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Olivia Rodrigo's throwback video on social media and poured love and wishes for her on her debut single completing one year. Watch the video of her singing her debut single Drivers Licence.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates one year of her debut single Drivers Licence

Olivia Rodrigo recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome video clip of herself in which she was seen a couple of lines from her first single, Drivers Licence as the song completed one year. In the caption, she first wished her song a happy first birthday and revealed how it changed her whole life. Stating further about the video, she recalled how he made it a day or two after she wrote the song, Drivers Licence in her living room with a very squeaky sustain pedal. She further exclaimed how it was crazy to think how quickly life changed and thanked everyone who supported her tenderly. She signed off by stating how music was the most magical thing in the world.

The caption read, "Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life. I made this video a day or two after I wrote Drivers License in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world."

Celebrity artists namely Anthony Gargiulo, Emma Perry, KayCee Stroh, Tate McRae, Rachel Zelger and many more took to Olivia Rodrigo's latest Instagram handle and congratulated her on this achievement. On the other hand, even many fans dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and extended their love and best wishes to the singer. Take a look at some of the reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram post.

Olivia Rodrigo's song, Drivers Licence has bagged several awards and nominations at various prestigious award ceremonies. The song won among the Top Ten International Gold Songs at the 2021 RTHK International Pop Poll Awards and became the Song of the Year at the Apple Music Awards. It also bagged the award under the categories Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. On the other hand, it received nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Millennial Awards and more.

