Taylor Swift Surprises Fans Yet Again, Reveals New Release Date Of Re-recorded 'Red' Album

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been re-recording all of her albums. Lately, the singer has been busy re-recording her hit 2012 'Red' album. Now, Swift has revealed that the release date for the album has been pushed forward. The Blank Space singer is re-recording albums released with her former label, Big Machine Records since her old contract which held a clause that prevented her from doing so expired last year.

Taylor Swift had earlier revealed that she was re-recording Red (Taylor's Version) and had scheduled it to release on November 19. The album features a total of 30 songs. However, the singer surprised her fans as she announced that the release date has now been pushed back to November 12.

Informing her fans of the big news, Swift took to Twitter and said, “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like,” Swift told fans, “My version of ‘Red’ will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on 12 November! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album[sic].” Red marked Swift’s major shift from country to pop music, and thus remains a favourite among her fans. The singer had earlier released the re-recording of her 2008 album, Fearless.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥https://t.co/FVp6xizaOG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 30, 2021

The singer’s re-recordings have been doing well as her hit song Wildest Dreams made it to the UK charts, outperforming herself. The album had originally peaked at Number 40 in the charts but managed to make its way up to 25 last month. Ever since Swift announced her decision to re-record her songs, the singer’s fans have been excited and have been looking for hints on her social media handles.

Taylor Swift's new album

Earlier in August, Swift had taken to her Instagram to announce the release of the new 'Red' album. She had written, “I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good & right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version)[sic].” She also informed that the vault tracks will feature the original artists from the songs. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can’t wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We’ll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor’s Version) includes so many songs you haven’t heard yet. Til then, I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red[sic],” she had added in her post.

