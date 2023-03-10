Harry Styles Talks About 'accidentally' Posting On Instagram, One Direction Fans React

Harry Styles has given a vague clarification in relation to the internet frenzy related to his viral picture from the gym. Harry accidentally provided fodder for speculation to all One Direction fans across the globe with a recent Instagram story. The Olivia singer posted a casual photo of himself from the gym in which he was seen wearing an old One Direction T-shirt. The post was soon deleted by him.

Harry Styles clarifies on deleted post

On his recent Love on Tour concert in Auckland, Harry Styles provided some answers. While discussing with a fan how she paid for the concert tickets, he said, "I guess some of us have secrets. I guess some of us have secrets. Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and may be one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram story."

The concert then continued as planned. Though Harry did not directly reference the One Direction T-shirt, fans related his comment to the deleted Instagram story.

Boy band One Direction broke up in January of 2016. The fans, popularly known as 'directioners', still hope for a reunion some day. Harry posting the photo was taken by fans as an indication that even though he continues to lead an immensely successful solo career, he still fondly looks back on his time with the boy band fondly.

This instantly sparked off endless conjecture and passionate threads discussing the T-shirt in question. This is eventually what led Harry to delete the now-viral picture.

Off late, Harry has had a very successful run with his music. His latest album, Harry's House with the hit single As It Was, won Album of the Year at Grammys. Additionally, it also bagged Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic. Harry is currently on his Love on Tour, which will end in July 2023.

