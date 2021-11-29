'One Last Time': Lady Gaga Marks Last Concert With Tony Benett; Says 'I'll Cry About It'

Fans witnessed Lady Gaga and Tony Benett's last live performance on CBS' primetime special 'One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga'. The concert, which was filmed in August, marked the 95-year old's last stint on stage before his retirement from touring. The hour-long stint consisted of 11 show tunes, including Fly Me to the Moon and Steppin' Out With My Baby as well as Tony's duets with Lady Gaga in Love For Sale and Anything Goes.

The performance came six months after Tony Benett's family revealed his struggle with Alzheimer's, with Gaga paying honour to the 'most important and enduring voice' of the last century. During the concert, Gaga called Benett her 'mentor, a saviour and a dear friend', noting that she strives to make him proud by tonight's performance. After One Last Time premiered, Gaga also penned a heartwarming tribute for Tony.

Lady Gaga marks last concert with Tony Benett

According to Tvline, the performance began with Lady Gaga crooning four tracks, followed by Tony joining in to sing Watch What Happens. The closing act was Tony's fan favourite song I Left My Heart in San Francisco. Lady Gaga took to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 29 and uploaded the duo's glimpse from the concert. In a teary-eyed tribute for the musical maestro and his family, she wrote," The real “Lady” of the hour is Susan Benedetto, Tony’s remarkable wife. Thank you Susan for how you love @itstonybennett ❤️ I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I’ll cry about tonight forever. #OneLastTime"

The musical duo has also gained six Grammy nominations for their Love For Sale album. It has been nominated under major award categories of Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), while their single I Get A Kick Out Of You from the album has been selected under Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo or Group Performance categories.

Bennett and Gaga first collaborated for 2011's Duets II, while their second association came with the Grammy Winning album Cheek to Cheek. Love For Sale, which came out on September 30, 2021, marks their third and final collaboration.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@LADY GAGA