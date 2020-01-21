Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

Billie Eilish has recorded the title track for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. The singer has her own unique style which blends well with her personality. The US singer turned 18 last month and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme for the franchise.
Also read: OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed
She said that it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. She said that this project is a huge honour for her. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist and she is still in shock, the singer said.
The last two Bond themes, Adele's Skyfall and Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall have both won an Oscar. Eilish composed the theme with her brother Finneas O'Connell, with whom she created her Grammy-nominated debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year.
Also read: '1917' To 'Joker': Best Oscar-nominated Movies Of 2020 That You Must Watch
Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli praised Eilish's song as well. The Bond song is usually released in the month leading up to the film's premiere - No Time to Die will make its debut in cinemas on 3 April, 2020.
The 92nd Academy Awards are going to be held on 10th February 2020. The artists who gave their best performances are in the running and capable of achieving the highest honour in the film industry. Here are the nominations for the Oscars.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.