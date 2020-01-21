Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

Billie Eilish has recorded the title track for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. The singer has her own unique style which blends well with her personality. The US singer turned 18 last month and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme for the franchise.

Also read: OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Billie Eilish on composing the theme for No Time To Die

She said that it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. She said that this project is a huge honour for her. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist and she is still in shock, the singer said.

The last two Bond themes, Adele's Skyfall and Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall have both won an Oscar. Eilish composed the theme with her brother Finneas O'Connell, with whom she created her Grammy-nominated debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year.

Also read: '1917' To 'Joker': Best Oscar-nominated Movies Of 2020 That You Must Watch

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli praised Eilish's song as well. The Bond song is usually released in the month leading up to the film's premiere - No Time to Die will make its debut in cinemas on 3 April, 2020.

Oscars 2020 Nominations - 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards are going to be held on 10th February 2020. The artists who gave their best performances are in the running and capable of achieving the highest honour in the film industry. Here are the nominations for the Oscars.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Parasite

1917

Best Director

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite

Sam Mendes' 1917

Todd Phillips's Joker

Best Foreign Language Film

South Korea - Parasite

Spain - Pain and Glory

France - Les Misérables

North Macedonia - Honeyland

Poland - Corpus Christi

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain, and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.