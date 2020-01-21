The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Oscars 2020 Nominations, Billie Eilish Singing The James Bond Theme & Other Hollywood News

Music

In 2020, there are various upcoming films, like 'No Time To Die'. The Oscars 2020 nominations are also out. Read to know more about the latest Hollywood news.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020 nominations

Billie Eilish has recorded the title track for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. The singer has her own unique style which blends well with her personality. The US singer turned 18 last month and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme for the franchise.

Also read: OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

Billie Eilish on composing the theme for No Time To Die

She said that it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. She said that this project is a huge honour for her. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist and she is still in shock, the singer said.

The last two Bond themes, Adele's Skyfall and Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall have both won an Oscar. Eilish composed the theme with her brother Finneas O'Connell, with whom she created her Grammy-nominated debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year.

Also read: '1917' To 'Joker': Best Oscar-nominated Movies Of 2020 That You Must Watch

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli praised Eilish's song as well. The Bond song is usually released in the month leading up to the film's premiere - No Time to Die will make its debut in cinemas on 3 April, 2020.

Oscars 2020 Nominations - 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards are going to be held on 10th February 2020. The artists who gave their best performances are in the running and capable of achieving the highest honour in the film industry. Here are the nominations for the Oscars.

Best Picture

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Marriage Story
  • Parasite
  • 1917

Best Director

  • Martin Scorsese's The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho's Parasite
  • Sam Mendes' 1917
  • Todd Phillips's Joker

Best Foreign Language Film

  • South Korea - Parasite
  • Spain - Pain and Glory
  • France - Les Misérables
  • North Macedonia - Honeyland
  • Poland - Corpus Christi

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain, and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress In a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA