OSCARS 2020: Here's Why A-listers Like J'Lo, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Got Snubbed

The announcement of the nominations for this year's Oscar Awards took the internet by a storm as aspiring artists and cine-goers found their inspiration to watch and learn from some of the best works shortlisted from around the world. Many of the successful movies from the previous year could not make the cut for the prestigious Academy Awards and the members have their reasons for the same.

Several Academy members have revealed the real reasons why some of the actors like Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name and Awkwafina for The Farewell were not included in the list.

91-year-old actor Terry Moore, who is one of the longest-serving members of the Academy, termed Jenifer Lopez's performance in the critically acclaimed movie Hustlers overrated.

While Moore said she would've been shocked if the movie would've made the cut, another Academy member said the Lopez starrer film does not qualify as an 'Oscar movie' in the first place and that Jennifer Lopez is more of a phenomenon than an actor.

They revealed that, instead of Lopez, actor Florence Pugh was nominated for her role in Little Women as she is a 'bright, new star'.

For not including Uncut Gems actor Adam Sandler, the Academy members reasoned that he is not taken as a serious actor because of the cheesy comedy films that the actor has been a part of. Even though his performance in Uncut Gems has been lauded by many, the brand of films that Sandler represents does not scream of Oscar-worthy content.

Adam Sandler was marked for a disrespectful comment he made on a popular show earlier last month where he said," If I don’t get [the Oscar], I’m going to...come back and do [a movie] again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay.”.

Veteran actor Eddie Murphy was snubbed for his attempt to campaign for a nomination in the Oscars by resuming his stint at the late-night show Saturday Night Live after 35 years.

The Farewell star Awkwafina was not included as many of the voters in the Academy had not seen her film. These actors have won laurels for their performances in many other award ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice awards.

