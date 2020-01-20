'1917' To 'Joker': Best Oscar-nominated Movies Of 2020 That You Must Watch

Recently, the Academy made the most-awaited announcement for the Oscar Awards nominations. It was not surprising that 1917, Joker, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, and The Irishman received the most nods for the 92nd Academy Awards. Joker is in lead with 11 nominations, whereas the other three movies garnered 10 nods. Several nominated flicks are already streaming on different services platforms or are currently running in theatres. Here are some of the top Oscar 2020 movies that received nominations:

1. The Irishman

Based on Charles Brandt's non-fiction novel I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman revolves around Frank Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro. Sheeran is a truck driver-turned hitman who claims to have worked for mobster Russell Bufalino’s family. He has also worked for Jimmy Hoffa, former Teamsters boss. The Irishman also stars Al Pacino in a pivotal role. This Oscar-nominated movie is streaming on Netflix.

Incredible honor to have received 10 total nominations, including Best Picture, Martin Scorsese for Directing, and both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Supporting Actor. Thank you, @TheAcademy. pic.twitter.com/QpokdMZw5c — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) January 13, 2020

2. Joker

Joker is leading the Oscar Awards nominations by receiving eleven nods. This Todd Phillips-directorial stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. One of the most talked-about movies of 2019, the film, according to critics, gave a compassionate angle to Joker, an infamous antagonist of the DC Comics. It makes the audience wonder if he is a villain or a victim. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is available on Amazon Prime and can be purchased on Google Play.

Congratulations to Todd Phillips and Scott Silver on their @TheAcademy nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for #Joker. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9yQR00IM7x — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) January 13, 2020

3. 1917

Released on January 17, 2020, Sam Mendes’s 1917 showcases the horrors of military conflicts. This war movie is set in the backdrop of World War I and stars George Mackey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Dean-Charles Chapman, Richard Madden, Colin Forth, Claire Duburcq and Andrew Scott in the pivotal roles. 1917 revolves around two British young men who are on a mission to convey to a battalion that the enemy is planning to re-attack. This epic war drama movie is currently running in theatres. It has garnered 10 Academy Awards nominations and is highly appreciated by the audience.





