Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Pitched For Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Appearance, But Was Rejected

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's association with the entertainment industry as an actor-comedian during the early part of his career has been discussed amid the leader working to ensure the safety of his citizens amid Russia's invasion. If Amy Schumer had her way, the actor-turned-politician would have been a talking point among the entertainment industry circles again.

The actor-comedian wished to have the leader be a part of the upcoming Oscars, where she is set to be one of the hosts. She believed that his presence at an event with so many eyeballs on it could have played an important role in addressing the ongoing war. However, the request was not granted.

Amy Schumer, during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealed that she had pitched to the producers the idea of getting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be a part of the event. The Trainwreck star wished to have the leader 'satellite in' or the makers shooting a tape of him speaking as a part of the broadcast. She believed that there were 'so many eyes on the Oscars' and the platform could have used to address the ongoing war.

The 40-year-old added that she was 'not afraid to go there', but concluded that she was not 'producing the Oscars' as the organisers decided to not go ahead with her suggestions.

Netflix streams Volodymyr Zelnskyy's series Servant of the People amid war with Russia

Meanwhile, amid the war, Netflix started streaming Servant of the People, a series starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that has ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019. The plot of the series, which was created and produced by the leader, revolved around him being elected as the President of Ukraine. That happened for real when he took over as the President of the country in 2019.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer will be hosting the event along with actors Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The 94th Academy Awards is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27.

Films like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard were in contention for numerous awards.