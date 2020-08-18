Pandit Jasraj's Daughter Alka Aneja Mourns His Loss, Says 'he Was Maestro Till The End'

Music maestro Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17 at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj to PTI. The family later revealed in a statement that he passed away after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey, USA. As soon as the news came out, many prominent celebrities took to their social media to mourn his loss. Jasraj's adopted daughter Alka Aneja also mourned his demise.

"Pandit Jasraj sang till his last day", says daughter Alka Aneja

Talking about his last night, Alka Aneja revealed that he was singing till his last night and even had a video call with his students. She further said, "He was indeed a maestro till the end" and added that they were all absolutely shocked. Aneja further said, "It's not just a personal loss, it's a loss for the nation. A legend and a great human being is no more".

A statement released by Pandit Jasraj's family reads, "With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA.

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana.

Bapuji, Jai Ho…".

His daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI in 2019, "It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation", referring to International Astronomical Union naming a minor planet after Pandit Jasraj. He was the first Indian musician to receive this honour. The citation reads, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is the recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave".

Pandit Jasraj received several accolades throughout his life and was also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Born in 1930, Pandit Jasraj hailed from the Mewati Gharana and enjoyed a successful music career of over 80 years. He went to America six months ago and decided to stay back when the Coronavirus lockdown happened. Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj, and son Shaarangdev Pandit.

