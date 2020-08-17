President Kovind, PM Modi Mourn Legendary Singer Pandit Jasraj's Demise, Pay Condolences

Mourning music Legend, Pandit Jasraj's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise leaves a 'deep void in the Indian cultural sphere'. Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years.

PM Modi further shared two pictures with Pandit Jasraj and wrote, "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists." [sic] The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the defense minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the classical vocalist.

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honors including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990), and Padma Vibhushan (2000). Pandit Jasraj's career spanned over 80 years with numerous awards and recognition worldwide.

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित जसराज के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। मेवाती घराना से जुड़े पंडितजी का सम्पूर्ण जीवन सुर साधना में बीता। सुरों के संसार को उन्होंने अपनी कला से नए शिखर दिए। उनके जाने से संगीत का बड़ा स्वर मौन हो गया है। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 17, 2020

A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music, in 2019.

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away in New Jersey, US at the age of 90

International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 , as ''Panditjasraj''. ''Panditjasraj'' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

"It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation," his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI in 2019. The citation says, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.