Gujarati Music Composer Parth Bharat Thakkar Reveals He Is Working On Hindi Originals

Many celebrities are making the most of their time indoors. While some are engaged in cooking, watching web-series, pottery, gardening, Gujarati music composer Parth Bharat Thakkar seems to have taken an entirely different route.The lockdown period for Parth Bharat Thakkar has been all about rediscovering new things and looking to create some new music. Parth Bharat Thakkar recently opened up about the new route that the composer has taken in the music field.

Parth Bharat Thakkar working on Hindi originals amid COVID-19 lockdown

According to a leading daily, Parth Bharat Thakkar revealed that he is gearing up on several projects and the composer spoke about one of the major projects he has been working on. Thakkar revealed that he is creating some original songs in the Hindi language for his own music channel. The Ventilator film soundtrack composer spoke about the song he composed. Parth collaborated with Mame Khan and Shalmali Kholgade for his recent projects. He also said that he will be coming up with new songs and will collaborate with other artists. Fans are more than excited about his upcoming songs.

With all the studio set up at home, the Gujarati composer has been spending time creating new compositions that can be put to use after the lockdown is over and when the industry resumes back to work. Thakkar has a lot in store when it comes to musical projects.

The famous Gujarati composer is known for his works in Gujjubhai the Great, Chhello Divas, Daav Thai Gayo Yaar and Love Ni Bhavai.

