'Sun Saathiya' Singer Priya Saraiya Pens Motivational Lyrics For A Song On Coronavirus

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus may have pushed people indoors, but it has also given an opportunity to many of us to polish our hidden talent. As the global stars and Bollywood actors are reflecting their inner artist to entertain the audiences, singer-composer Priya Saraiya, who is known for her song Sun Saathiya in ABCD 2, also joined the list and attempted to entertain the audiences with quirky lyrics of a song on Corona. She urged fans to stay positive and stay indoors until further notice.

READ | Jeetendra Rings In 78th Birthday With Grandsons Ravie And Laksshya Kapoor | Watch Video

Priya Saraiya pens a song for Corona

According to a report published by a leading news portal, Sun Saathiya fame singer Priya Saraiya wrote a song to urge fans to stay home and stay safe. Talking further about the COVID-19 crisis, Priya Saraiya said that our parents and grandparents are more vulnerable to the virus, as per the report. While requesting fans to stay home and take care of themselves, the 35-year-old singer further said that we all should follow the guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

READ | Malaika Arora Offers A Helping Hand To Get A 'virtual Date' For Arjun Kapoor; See Pic

The Gujarati folk singer also stated a few lines of her songs, as mentioned by the report. The lyrics of the song written by Priya Saraiya for motivation during the fight against Corona read, 'Kuchh bhi haasil kar sakte hain (We can achieve anything), Gar mann mein vishwaas ho (If there is faith in your heart), Band darwazein khul sakte hain (even the locked doors can be open), Gar karte tum prayaas ho (If we try)!, Har andhera mita sakte hai (the darkness can be driven away), Chahe kaisi bhi raat ho (no matter how long is the night), Corona door bhaga sakte hai (We can fight against Corona), Milke karein prayaas jo (If we try it together).

READ | Sana Khaan Uses 'saara Gussa' On Bedsheet While Trying To Drive Away Coronavirus

For the unversed, Priya Saraiya is a Bollywood and Gujrati folk singer, who was earlier known as Priya Panchal. Apart from Sun Saathiya, she has vocaliaed numerous hit numbers including a romantic number, Valam along with Arijit Singh, in Rajkummar Rao's last release, Made In China. Her last Bollywood song, Dua Karo in Street Dancer 3D, also bagged praises from the critics and the audience.

READ | Alaya F Carries A Marble Lion In Her 'trustee Jhol'; Know What Else Her Handbag Contains

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.