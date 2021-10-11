Paul McCartney Says John Lennon Was Responsible For The Beatles' Breakup

Rock and roll music legend Paul McCartney recently opened up about why The Beatles was disbanded in 1970 to tell his side of the story. The Beatles' fans have for years have held McCartney responsible for the rock band's break-up.

Speaking at a radio show, McCartney said that he did not instigate the split and talked about who he feels was responsible for it.

Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for 1970 split

McCartney taking in an interview in BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life”, recalled the time when his popular band, The Beatles was disbanded in 1970. As many fans have been blaming him for the split, he made a shocking revelation and stated how he did not instigate the split. “That was our Johnny," he exclaimed, referring to Joh Lennon. The artist also talked about how John Lennon's desire to break loose was the major reason behind the split.

Paul McCartney said that it was obvious for fans to get confused about why The Beatles broke up as their manager had asked the members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals. As the upcoming three-part documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, directed and produced by Peter Jackson is all set to release, McCartney talked about how it was not him who decided to leave the band on his own. He stated, "I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?” McCartney also opened about how he was sad when the group disbanded as they were making pretty good music. "This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

'The Beatles' songs

The Beatles, founded in the 1960s, revolutionised the rock and roll sound and grew to become one of the most popular music bands to date. Their songs continue to inspire musicians from all over the world.

Some of their popular numbers include Do You Want to Know a Secret, A Hard Day's Night, Let it be, Take Out Some Insurance on Me, Sweet Georgia Brown, All the lonely people, I Feel Fine, I Don't Want To Spoil The Party, Rock and Roll Music, Yesterday, I'll follow the Sun and Free As A Bird.

(Image: AP)