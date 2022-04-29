Paul McCartney Waves Ukrainian Flag During His World Tour Amid Ongoing Russian Invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its 65th day and Vladimir Putin has been warning nations against interfering with Moscow's actions in the capital city of the country. Several artists and actors from the entertainment industry have spoken up against the ongoing situation and have shown their solidarity with Ukraine. Paul McCartney recently kick-started his 2022 world tour by waving the Ukrainian flag and netizens have been in awe of him for his actions.

Paul McCartney waves Ukrainian flag at 2022 world tour concert

The singer, who is also a member of the iconic band, The Beatles, began his world tour in Spokane, Washington on April 28, 2022. He took the stage at the concert and performed a two-and-a-half-hour set for fans gathered and crooned some of his band's hit numbers. According to a report by the Independent, the popular singer brought out the Ukrainian flag during his performance and waved it as he stood in solidarity with Ukrainians amid the ongoing war. Several pictures from the singer's performance surfaced online after he opened his tour on April 28.

@PaulMcCartney closed the first night of the #GetBack Tour in Spokane with support for #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/udFz4NTYJA — Christa Hazel (@ChristaHazel) April 29, 2022

Sir Paul McCartney and the #Beatles support the people of @Ukraine! Great show tonight!! pic.twitter.com/42ionZ3JKt — ERIC NYBERG (@MgManUK1) April 29, 2022

In 2008, the Beatles singer made his way to Ukraine and performed at the Independence Square, Kyiv. Several pictures from his performance in 2008 began to do the rounds when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Netizens claimed that the artist was showing his solidarity with the country, but several fact-checkers confirmed that the pictures that had surfaced online were in fact from his visit to the country in 2008, and were not recent.

Paul McCartney also took to Twitter and recalled playing for the people of Ukraine as he shared a picture from his time there. He shared the picture on March 1, 2022, after the invasion by Russian forces and was seen waving the country's flag on stage. He mentioned he was thinking of all those in Ukraine in these 'difficult times' and sent them his 'love and support'. His tweet read, "Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support."

Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aGTQ3xW9KX — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 28, 2022

Image: Instagram/@paulmccartney