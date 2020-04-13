Paul McCartney’s Handwritten Lyrics, Ringo's Ashtray And Other Beatles' Items Sold Online

The Beatles is one of the best rock bands in the world. The band has given its fans several chartbusters including Hey Jude, Norwegian Wood, Let it Be, and others. Recently, Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics of the hit song Hey Jude was sold for $910,000. Read on to know more about the Hey Jude and its auction here:

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics and other Beatles items sold

According to reports, Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics of Hey Jude was sold, on Friday, in an online bid for $910,000. The was supposed to take place at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square, New York, but due to the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, it had to be conducted online. This page of handwritten lyrics to Hey Jude was used back in July 1968, during the recording of the song at Trident Studios, London.

Along with this, several other items were also on display. The Beatles’ Cow Palace concert’s drumhead was also bided upon and was sold for $200,000. Another item that was sold at the online auction was John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s BAGISM drawing, and it was sold for $93,750. Ringo Starr's Abbey Road ashtray was among the sold items and was priced at $32,500.

The online auction featured over 250 items that belonged to one of the most iconic rock bands The Beatles. These items included some never-seen-before memorabilia, guitars, autographed items, vinyl, and other things. Here are several items that were auctioned.

The Beatles' items that were auctioned

For the unversed, Hey Jude was penned by Paul McCartney for John Lenon’s son Julian, to comfort him after his parents split. It went on to become one of the top songs by the band. Hey Jude was seen topping the charts in Britain for two weeks, whereas in the U.S, the song topped the charts for over 9 weeks. It became the longest-running song of the band in the U.S. by The Beatles.

