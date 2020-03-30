The Beatles: Here Are Top 10 Interesting Facts About The Iconic English Rock Band

The Beatles is one of the most iconic and popular English rock bands of all time and was formed back in the 1960s. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were the band members who took the band to a great height making it one of the most influential bands of all time.

The band believed that all they need is love and had an accepting and receiving way of life. Their music predominantly focused on rock and roll, but it had shades of ballads, classical music, psychedelic rock, Indian music and others.

When times got tough they told the world that the worries of yesterday do not matter, and one should learn to let it go, and let it be. While bands like Pink Floyd focused on the dark side of the moon and made music that would make people contemplate life, The Beatles focused on the pain and worries in a positive way, and urged the world to not make it bad, instead they asked people to take a sad song and make it better.

They were the Day-trippers in Octopus’s garden, they were dreamy and imaginative. They did not stop at what they loved and at one point decided to venture into new territories. At one point in their lives, they decided to move to India and learn from the master.

Here, they learned sitar and incorporated it into their music, giving the world a perfect blend of western and eastern music with songs like Here Comes the Sun and Norwegian Wood. Read on to know more about interesting Beatles trivia here:

Interesting trivia about The Beatles:

John Lennon’s last song, he played for a paid audience, was I Saw Her Standing There. He performed this at the Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving Day.

John Lennon was the first Beatle to cross the Abbey Road crossing in the famous album cover photo. The band had to halt the traffic for over 10 minutes for this iconic photo.

Love Me Do is considered as the first hit song by The Beatles.

It is stated that their sudden rise to fame and an increase in fan following is termed as Beetlemania.

John Lennon was the first Beatle to get married when he tied the knots with Cynthia Powell in 1962.

Pete Best was the original drummer for the band until he got replaced by Ringo Starr.

In the year 1969, it was rumoured that Paul McCartney had died in an accident, and was replaced with a body double named William Campbell.

McCartney and Pete Best were deported from Germany after being arrested for arson in 1960.

The Beatles have done their fair share of experimentation with several drugs including LSD, speed and weed.

The Beatles' song Norwegian Wood has elements of arson and sociopathy.

